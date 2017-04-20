New businesses prepare for their first AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah

New businesses in town have started gearing up for their first AQS QuiltWeek experience. Pizza Warehouse on Jordan Drive and Highwater Fresh Bar on Broadway Street are recent additions to Paducah.

Highwater Fresh Bar co-owner Mary Remy said she's guessing how much to order and hoping she doesn't run out.

"You know, you don't really know what to expect," she said. "I'm excited, because we're new. People that keep coming back each year, year after year, there is always something new that has popped up. So, I think people are going to be really excited to see all this progress here."

She's adding more staff and different menu items at the downtown business for QuiltWeek.

Over by Kentucky Oaks Mall, Pizza Warehouse owners Lauren Hunt and Joan Manganaro are doing the same.

"What we're doing is we're just adding extra staffing in preparation for a good quilting crowd," Manganaro said. She said she doesn't know how big their turnout will be because they are away from the downtown area, but she has experience with quilter crowds to guide her from owning Italian Grille downtown.

"Our first QuiltWeek, we were able to pull some numbers and figure out what quilters were enjoying from the bar and the menu items they most loved and shared," she said. They've tracked what was most popular and are doubling up on those items.

These business owners all said they are excited and they hope they are ready for QuiltWeek.