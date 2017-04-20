Coin toss decides winner of Colp, Illinois, election

This April 20, 2017 photo shows Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes begin the coin toss to break the tie for Colp village president.

On Thursday, a coin toss decided the next president of the village of Colp, Illinois.

Tammy O'Daniell-Howell chose heads before the coin toss, which proved to be the winning choice. She and fellow candidate Bryan Riekena inspected the coin before it was thrown. Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes tossed the quarter that broke the tie, making O'Daniell-Howell the village president.

O'Daniell-Howell has lived in Colp her whole life, and she has worked as the village clerk for several years. She says she is excited for this new opportunity.

The village president election was held on April 9, and 29 people cast their votes. O'Daniell-Howell and Riekena tied as the top two candidates in that race, each garnering 11 votes.

Colp is home to about 250 people.

Howell says she plans to appoint Riekena to the Village of Colp Board.