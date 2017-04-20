Murray State's new all-time hits leader wants championship as well

Even though Tyler Lawrence had a scholarship offer to play at the University of Tennessee out of high school, the now-senior catcher chose Murray State.

"Murray just seemed like the best fit," Lawrence said. "They gave me a good scholarship and opportunity to start as a freshman."

And that is exactly what the Collierville, Tenn. native did.

Now four years later, Lawrence has become the new all-time hits leader at Murray State after breaking the record at TCU April 9th.

Lawrence is also the record holder for RBI and tied for doubles.

"I never came to college expecting to get anything like that. It's been a long journey. It's been fun," Lawrence said.

"That's the name of the game," Racer head coach Kevin Moulder said of Lawrence's consistent approach and production every season. "He's just a consistent guy. He's just a naturally gifted hitter."

As for what Lawrence did with the record setting baseball.

"Right after the game I gave it to my mom," Lawrence said smiling. "She's been my biggest supporter since I was a little kid and I feel like she needed to have it."

More than anything though, Lawrence, who has a chance to soon play professional baseball, wants to win a championship in his last couple of months wearing a Racer uniform.

"It'd be nice to get drafted, but before I leave it'd be nice to get a ring too," Lawrence said. "Records are great but that ring is something you can hold onto forever."

"To set the hits record or any accomplishment at the catcher position is really remarkable," Moulder said. "Pretty much every club has seen him play so he's going to have his opportunity."

The Racers host Southeast Missouri in a weekend series starting Friday at 1 p.m.

