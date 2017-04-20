Crews begin repairing roads washed out by Mississippi River flooding

Repairs are beginning on roads that floodwaters from the Mississippi washed out last week in Alexander County. The quick fixes crews are creating on roadways are connecting farmers to their fields once again, so they can start planting crops.

County crews won’t be making full repairs to roads just yet —not while the spring flooding season is still underway.

Farmer Jim Taflinger is starting planting in some of his fields.

"I've got about 125 acres of corn here," said Taflinger. The Miller City farmer also serves as the secretary for the Len Small Levee District. Taflinger can now see the breach in the Len Small Levee and all the way to Missouri from his home. He said that’s a big concern for himself and other farmers.

Washed out roads near his home and fields have been blocked since recent flooding from the levee breach on the Mississippi River.

"But the county's repairing them, and we can get down in them to see how much the weeds have grown up," Taflinger said.

Alexander County Highway Engineer Jeff Denny said his crews have 6 miles of roads to rebuild now that the floodwaters have gone down.

"It's just taken all of our rock. It's now out in the farmers' fields and, you know, it's cut 2 to 3 feet off of the road surface itself," Denny said. These are the same roads he and his crews repaired just one year ago after the New Year’s Flood.

"It just makes you sick to your stomach, when the river was coming up and started going over, just knowing we'd be right back in the same place," Denny said.

Rick Smith, a laborer with the Alexander County Highway Department, is one of the workers dumping rock and grating it over the gaps created by floodwaters. They are creating quick and temporary fixes to the roads.

"Until the levee is put back, I think if we're lucky, this is going to be probably every spring we'll have to come here and do this. But, you know, if we get the levee put back, then we can salvage this and get back to other projects that we need to do," said Smith.

Denny says it'll take his crews about one month to repair roads, so farmers can drive to and from their fields again. But, he says they're at risk for more road washouts and more flooding until the Len Small Levee breach is repaired. After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to help rebuild the levee, it means the county and the people at risk of more flooding are on their own for repairs.

"You know, we're disappointed that the Corps isn't going to help us," Taflinger said. But, he said, they've had helped from multiple groups coming up with plans to repair the levee breach damage.

"Hopefully, with the local farmers and some contractors, we'll be able to replace it this summer," Taflinger said.

Denny said his crews will repair the roads enough so farmers can bring their heavy equipment on and off of fields. "Flooding may not be over for the spring for sure, but it's also planting season," Denny said.

But it’s another flood coming in through that levee breach that worries people in the area.

"It's kind of nerve wracking. And I have a levee around this house, and we're not going to take it down until the levee is repaired," Taflinger said.

The rough road repairs the county is making will cost more than $100,000. While the levee sits in disrepair, the area is still at risk for more flooding this year.

IEMA Director James Joseph met with Taflinger and others from around southern Illinois Thursday to talk about spring and summer flooding concerns and how to prepare. Joseph said the risk for a spring flood is currently low, but that can change rapidly with the weather conditions.

Not wanting to wait for another flood, county crews and farmers in Alexander County plan to repair the Len Small Levee breach themselves starting in June. They’ve been scraping together the plans and money to close the 0.75-mile breach in the levee that puts their homes and livelihoods at risk as soon as possible.