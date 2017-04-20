Louisville officials meet with NCAA Committee on Infractions

Louisville's interim president says the school received a "full and fair review of the facts" after meeting Thursday with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions and expects resolution in 6 to 8 weeks of the investigation into an escort's allegations that a former Cardinals men's basketball staffer hired strippers for sex parties with players and recruits.



Greg Postel's statement did not specify where the hearing occurred or whether coach Rick Pitino or athletic director Tom Jurich participated, just that a "group of officials" met with the governing body.



Louisville is accused of four violations, including one against Pitino for failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee.



The president's statement added, "We had the opportunity to present the information as we wished" and said the school looks forward to resolving the matter.

