Independence Bank announces free Alabama concert to celebrate new Mayfield location

How does a free outdoor summer concert sound? Alabama will perform live this summer in celebration of Independence Bank's new branch in Mayfield.

The new location, Revolution Square, will replace the bank's current temporary branch on Charles Drive in Mayfield. The bank says construction of the new branch should be finished by the end of June.

The Sounds of Independence Concert will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, in Mayfield. Independence Bank says it is still deciding where the venue for the concert will be.

The concert is free, but the bank says all its customers will get VIP seating. Independence Bank says if you don't currently have an account with them, you have until the day of the concert to open one and qualify for preferred seating.

The Alabama concert is the fifth Sounds of Independence Concert the bank has held. Previous concerts have featured Martina McBride, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow and Gary Allan.