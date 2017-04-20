English making his own name out on the race track

A racer is almost always associated with the look of his race car, and for 23-year old Tanner English, the one he is using this year is special.

"I just like the paint scheme," he said about his throwback paint scheme. "This is my dad's 30th year of racing, looking back at pictures, it was one of my favorites."

As the son of longtime dirt track racer Terry English, Tanner is trying to live up to the family name.

"I am proud of my dad," he said. "I want everyone to know I am trying to represent our name well."

With a decade of racing already under his belt, success has come with more than 50 wins, but this year he has his sights set on a series championship.

"Just to have a title by your name is always good," English said. "We never sought out to do it, because none made since. But this new series we are in is in our wheelhouse."

With a win this past weekend, Tanner is well on his way to accomplishing his goal for this year.

"We have had a lot of success and have no complaints," he said. "But we want to see that hard work pay off."

And by his experience, he knows exactly what that will take.

"You have to have a lot of want to, to do it" said English. "It takes a lot out of you knowing you got to be ready."

But if it happens this year, it will mean a little more.

"Every time we are in victory lane it makes me proud I can look back on pictures and see the same car in victory lane," English said.

