Federal grant means news stretcher for Carlisle Ambulance Service

The Carlisle Ambulance Service got some help buying new equipment recently.

A federal grant paid for a Ferno loading system. The stretcher lifts patients for EMTs during transports.

The ambulance service director says that takes a lot of pressure off his EMTs.

"It makes our people not have to worry about back injuries or anything like that. It's easier on the patient. They don't feel like they're going to fall or anything," Director Wayne Floyd says. " (That's) one of the dangers in EMS, and a lot of people's careers are cut short because of injuries, back injuries."

That National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians says almost 50 percent of caregivers sustain back injuries while performing EMT duties. The average worker's compensation for a back injury is between $40,000 and $80,000.

Meanwhile, Carlisle County leaders worry the costs of its ambulance service will eventually mean higher taxes for you.