Police say missing Paducah woman found

The Paducah Police Department says it has found a woman who went missing from her home on Hayes Avenue on Thursday.

Before she was found on Friday, Sgt. Wes Ozarine said 25 year-old Samantha Warford hadn't been seen since she left her home without her cellphone on Thursday. Police said she normally goes walking around during the day near the riverfront, but she did not return Thursday night. Officers said they were especially concerned because Warford is mentally disabled. She also suffers from psuedohypothyroidism, a condition that could cause muscle spasms and seizures.



Around 2:50 p.m. Friday, the police department told Local 6 Warford has been found. Police say she returned home and was found in good health.