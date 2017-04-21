Relay race to use rural southern Illinois roads this weekend

Illinois State Police are warning drivers to be on alert for a relay race being held on some southern Illinois roads this weekend.



The River to River Relay is being held this Saturday, April 22.



The relay race will have teams run from McGee Hill in LaRue Pine Hills on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River through the Shawnee National Forest to the finish at the Ohio River in Golconda. This race goes through Union, Johnson, and Pope County.



The runners will mostly be using rural roads but will occasionally have to use some state highways.



The runners and extra vehicle traffic may cause traffic delays. Troopers are asking drivers that come across the race to please be patient.



You can learn more about the race by clicking here.