Relay race to use rural southern Illinois roads this weekend

Eastbound traffic has been restricted to one lane on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston Count Line.More
UPDATE: A 3-foot deep hole that opened up in a local road Friday has been repaired.More
UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the position of the dredge and support equipment near the Kentucky Landing make it difficult for the ferry to operate.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound ramp at exit 42 was blocked due to a semi rollover crash.More
