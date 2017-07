Over 2,100 customers are without power in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.



The Ameren Missouri power outage map shows that most of the city is without power.



A spokesperson with Ameren says lightning hit the Mt. Auburn substation.



Crews are going out to switch customers to a different substation.



Power is expected to be restored around 8:30 a.m.



You can see the outage map by clicking here.