Six things to know - 4/21/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Arkansas has put an inmate to death for the first time in more than a decade. Convicted murderer Ledell Lee was executed just before midnight after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay.



The former teacher in Tennessee accused of kidnapping his student is expected in a California court today. Tad Cummins is charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor. They were found yesterday in California. The teen is expected to reunite with her family in Tennessee today.



More than 2,000 Ameren customers in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are without power. We reached out to Ameren about what the issue is. We'll let you know what we find out.



Illinois State Police want high school students driving to their proms to be careful. The agency is warning them state troopers will be out in force looking for speeding, distracted and drunken drivers and anyone not wearing their seat belt. Car crashes kill more teens during the weekends of prom and graduation than any other time of year.



A coin flip has decided who will lead a tiny southern Illinois town after an election this month ended in a tie. Tammy O'Daniell-Howell is the new village president of Colp, home to about 250 residents, after the coin toss Thursday. Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says opponent Bryan Riekena let O'Daniell-Howell choose heads or tails. She picked heads and that's where it landed.



Kentucky officials say the state's unemployment rate stayed at 5 percent in March, which was unchanged from the prior month. State officials say Kentucky's manufacturing sector had the largest month-to-month expansion in March 2017, growing by 2,800 positions, or 1.1 percent, from the prior month.