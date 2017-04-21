IDOT looking to buy land in southern Illinois for wetland mitigation

Own a piece of land in southern Illinois that is part of a floodplain? The state may want to purchase it from you.



The Illinois Department of Transportation says they are wanting to purchase land for wetland mitigation.



They are looking to buy in Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Johnson and Massac counties as well as the eastern portion of Jefferson, Williamson and Union counties.



They are looking for property that is:

- Located in a flood plain or frequently flooded

- In crop production since 1984 or categorized by the Natural Resource Conservation Service as PC (Prior Converted)

- Hydric soil



If you are interested, you are asked to contact Julie Klamm at (618) 549-2171 ext. 286.