Toby Keith to headline concert series being held in southern Illinois

A local bank will be selling tickets for an upcoming Toby Keith concert.



Black Diamond Harley-Davidson in Marion, Illinois is hosting its 2017 Concert Series on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.



Toby Keith is the headlining act and will be performing on Saturday.



Banterra Bank is teaming up with Black Diamond Harley-Davidson to sell tickets for Toby Keith's concert.



Tickets are $48 and go on sale at Banterra locations beginning Monday, May 1. A portion of the proceeds from tickets sold at Banterra locations will benefit This Able Veteran.



Online ticket sales for Toby Keith's concert also go on sale on Monday, May 1. You can buy them here.