Farm equipment stolen in Fulton County, Kentucky

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen sprayer.



A 2010 John Deere 4730 Spray Rig was stolen from a farm on State Route 1909.



It was taken sometime between 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, and when it was reported on Sunday, April 16.



If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or the spray rig being driven or being transported on a trailer please contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (270) 236-2545.