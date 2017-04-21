Three semis and a pickup truck involved in a crash on I-57 in southern IL

Three semi trucks and a pickup truck were involved in a crash on southbound Interstate 57 in Pulaski County, Illinois Friday morning.



Illinois State Police say a semi was trying to pass a pickup truck pulling a trailer near milepost 18 when the pickup truck veered into the left lane.



That caused the trailer being towed by the pickup truck to hit the rear tires of the semi. The trailer then separated from the pickup truck.



Another semi hit the trailer, causing damage to the right front of the truck.



A third semi also hit the trailer which caused the trailer that the semi was pulling to overturn in the road.



No one was injured in the crash. Both lanes of I-57 south were closed for about four hours for cleanup.



The driver of the pickup truck, 76-year-old Samuel Bond of Wiggins, Mississippi, was cited with improper lane usage.