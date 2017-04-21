Quilt Week: Annual Quilting Bee

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several organizations in our area have events planned around Quilt Week.

That's including the Homeplace 1850s Farm. That is in Dover, Tennessee, and part of Land Between the Lakes. Visitors can visit the farm to learn about what life in our area was like in the mid-nineteenth century.

Annual Quilting Bee

April 29 & 30

10AM - 3 PM

During the Quilting Bee, visitors can also see:

Blacksmithing April 29 from 1 - 4PM

Broom Making April 30 from 1- 4 PM

The Homeplace 1950s Farm also showcases farm animals along with period crops and gardens. Visitors can also speak with history interpreters.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.

You can also see more pictures from the farm by clicking here.