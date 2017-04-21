Quilt Week: quilts for kids

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including a charity where you can give comfort to children who are hospitalized.

Utility knife maker OLFA plans to have a tent outside of the National Quilt Museum on April 27 & 28. In the tent, people can cut out pieces of fabric that will be quilted together and donated to the group Quilts for Kids.

Quilts for Kids will then give handmade quilts made from that fabric to children in need of comfort. For almost seventeen years the organization has given out quilts made from unused fabric samples. That not only helps children in hospitals relax but it also re-purposes fabric that would be trashed.

You can help the program by stopping by the OLFA tent outside the museum April 27 & 28 from 9AM - 5 PM.

