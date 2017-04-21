Trial set for doctor charged with attempting to kidnap state's attorney

A trial date has been set for the doctor accused of paying an undercover cop to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw.



Brian Burns was originally arrested and charged with the murder of his wife.



Prosecutors say Burns killed his his estranged wife, Carla Burns, burning her body and spreading the ashes to try to hide it.



While in jail, Burns allegedly tried to pay an undercover cop $1,000 to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw.



He is facing charges of solicitation, attempted aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy of aggravated kidnapping.



The Saline County Circuit Court Clerk says Burn’s attorney and the prosecutor in the case confirmed Friday morning that they are ready for trial for the conspiracy and aggravated kidnapping charges.



That trial is set for May 10.