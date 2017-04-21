Road in Graves County closed due to washed out cross drain - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A portion of KY 945 in Graves County is closed due to a washed out cross drain.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the road is closed south of the Pottsville community between Pleasant Grove Church Road and KY 2194/Meredian Road.

The road is likely to be closed into next week to allow plans for the cross drain to be replaced.

