Quilt Week: oaks artisan festival

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Oaks Artisan Festival at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.

The Oaks Artisan Festival runs from April 24 - 29. There will be a shuttle bus to take people from downtown Paducah to the mall. The Festival includes other events like:

Art & Quilt Displays : Mall wide on April 24 - 29 from 10AM - 9PM

: Mall wide on April 24 - 29 from 10AM - 9PM Teen Coloring Contest : Center Court on April 26 from 6 - 8:30PM

: Center Court on April 26 from 6 - 8:30PM Children Coloring Contest : CFSB Play Area on April 28 from 4 - 5PM

: CFSB Play Area on April 28 from 4 - 5PM Adult Coloring Contest : J.C. Penney Court on April 29 from 6 - 7PM

: J.C. Penney Court on April 29 from 6 - 7PM Paducah Symphony Orchestra Performance : J.C. Penney Court on April 27 at 6PM

: J.C. Penney Court on April 27 at 6PM Paducah Chiefs' National Anthem Song Contest : Dillard's Court on April 28 from 6 - 8PM

: Dillard's Court on April 28 from 6 - 8PM Face Painting : CFSB Play Area on April 29 from 1 - 3PM

: CFSB Play Area on April 29 from 1 - 3PM Children's Mosaic Craft Time: Dillard's Court on April 29 from 3 - 4PM

You can learn more about the Oaks Artisan Festival by clicking here.