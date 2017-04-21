Quilt Week: oaks artisan festival - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Quilt Week: oaks artisan festival

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Oaks Artisan Festival at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.

The Oaks Artisan Festival runs from April 24 - 29. There will be a shuttle bus to take people from downtown Paducah to the mall. The Festival includes other events like:

  • Art & Quilt Displays: Mall wide on April 24 - 29 from 10AM - 9PM
  • Teen Coloring Contest: Center Court on April 26 from 6 - 8:30PM
  • Children Coloring Contest: CFSB Play Area on April 28 from 4 - 5PM
  • Adult Coloring Contest: J.C. Penney Court on April 29 from 6 - 7PM
  • Paducah Symphony Orchestra Performance: J.C. Penney Court on April 27 at 6PM
  • Paducah Chiefs' National Anthem Song Contest: Dillard's Court on April 28 from 6 - 8PM
  • Face Painting: CFSB Play Area on April 29 from 1 - 3PM
  • Children's Mosaic Craft Time: Dillard's Court on April 29 from 3 - 4PM

You can learn more about the Oaks Artisan Festival by clicking here.

