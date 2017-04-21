Quilt Week: fantastic fibers

AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. Several local organizations have events planned around Quilt Week. That's including the Yeiser Art Center that will host Fantastic Fibers 2017. It is an annual international juried exhibition that features art made from the fiber medium. It will showcase art from 38 artists.

There will be an opening reception April 22 from 5 - 7PM. The exhibit will then be on display until June 17.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.