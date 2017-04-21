Deputies: 5 arrested after multiple stolen vehicles found in Weakley County

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says five people were arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found at an apartment near Martin, Tennessee on Thursday.

The sheriff's department says an investigator responded to the area of Old Salem Road after the department got two calls reporting that a potentially stolen all-terrain vehicle was seen in a field off of that road. When the investigator arrived, sheriff's department says he saw someone drive a four-wheeler into the garage of an apartment at the Winsor Gables apartments on Old Salem Road.

Deputies found the renter of the apartment, who they say gave permission to look in the garage. There, they say they found a motorcycle reported stolen from Lauderdale County, a car reported stolen from Madison County, and a Polaris RZR reported stolen from Abernathy Cycles in Union City.

The sheriff's department says investigators got a search warrant, and they found more items they believe were stolen from Abernathy Cycles, as well as methamphetamine packaged to be sold, hydrocodone pills, scales, meth pipes and a small amount of cash.

A four-wheeler was also found in front of the apartment, which deputies say turned out to have been stolen from the Abernathy Cycles in Weakley County. The two ATVs found are valued at $27,000 each.

Five people who were in the home have been arrested. They are: 38-year-old Gary Lamar Venable, 30-year-old Britton Alan Primm, 34-year-old Teth Stephen Ammons, 24-year-old Sara Elisabeth Ammons, and 23-year-old Ashley Michaela Walding.

The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says investigation continues, and multiple agencies are involved, including the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department, the Obion County Sheriff's Department, the Union City Police Department, the Martin Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Jackson Police Department.