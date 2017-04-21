AmerisourceBergen leaving, mayor says that's not a trend for Paducah

AmerisourceBergen is closing its Paducah facility and laying off 76 employees by the end of June. Mayor Brandi Harless said this is not a trend for Paducah.

"We see a lot of our businesses expanding," said Harless. She said recently two industries have expanded in Paducah, and she thinks it will continue in that direction.

"I don't think it is an indicator for us," Harless said. "From my perspective, it reminds me that we need to be competitive in the new marketplace."

AmerisourceBergen said it will help their employees who are laid off find new jobs. It owns the Paducah building, so it will be up to the company to or lease it.

The mayor said if you are looking for work in Paducah, you should not be worried.

"There is no doubt about it that it is always scary when we lose jobs in a community. I can't gloss over that. It's a big deal," she explained. "Our next job is to make sure those people know where those job listings are available."

Harless said there is not only a career center at Paducah City Hall, but the Paducah Chamber of Commerce has created a job board.

The Kentucky Career Center is working with AmerisourceBergen employees to help figure out their next step. They are having career fairs in April and May.

They have a Pepsi Hiring Event on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25, May 2 and May 9 at the Career Center at 416 S. 6th St. in Paducah. A Pilgrim’s Pride Hiring Event is scheduled from 9 a. m. to 2 p.m. on April 24 at the same location.