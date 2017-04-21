Preparing for AQS QuiltWeek

Organizers scurry to prepare for the 2017 AQS QuiltWeek. On Friday they were carefully unpacking the quilts that will be judged over the weekend. More than 400 quilts were entered into this year's contest. After judges make their decision, the quilts will then go on display.

It takes a lot of work to care for these quilts. Executive director Bonnie Browning says "We try to take very good care of the quilts and try to treat them like our own quilts and so we try to handle them very carefully... we just try to take the best care we can while they are in our possession."

The "Best of Show" quilt will be announced Tuesday night. The creator will receive $20,000. Three other awards will also be given.

AQS QuiltWeek runs from April 26 - 29. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.