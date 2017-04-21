Murray State University increasing tuition by 5 percent

Murray State University is raising your child's tuition by 5 percent starting next school year. The Board of Regents voted on it in a special meeting on Friday.

Undergraduate full-time students who were accepted to Murray State before summer 2016 will pay $198 more a semester.

Undergraduate full-time students who were accepted to Murray State after summer 2016 will pay $210 more a semester.

The cost of food and housing is also going up. The average dorm room will cost $100 more a semester, up 4 percent. The price of a residential meal plan will increase by $53 a semester, up 3 percent.

Tori Wood is a junior at Murray State. She says no one likes to see their tuition increase, but she understands why it happens.

"I think students need to know that our university really is supporting them and that they wouldn't make this decision unless they had to," says Wood.

Wood was recently elected Student Government Association president. Next year, she'll represent the students at Board of Regents meetings. Right now, that position belongs to grad student Clinton Combs.

"While students, including myself, don't want to pay more, it's one of those things where it has to happen," says Combs. "If we want to graduate with quality degrees and credited degrees, there's costs to that."

Finance and Administrative Service Vice President Jackie Dudley says the university is working to reduce spending where it can, but that alone is not enough to maintain a healthy college atmosphere for students.

"It is also an issue of the state pension crisis," says Dudley. "Murray State is like all other state institutions, and we've taken our fair share of cuts with the state pension and this is to prepare us for future possibilities of pension crisis."

Wood says the money you spend now, you can make back with a great career in the future.

"We have to push through these tough times of tuition increases and different challenges in that sense so that we can ultimately be more benefited in the long run," says Wood.

The increase in tuition isn't final, yet. The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education will make that decision in June.