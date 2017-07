Do you recognize this truck? If so, the Benton, Kentucky, Police Department wants to hear from you.

Police say if you recognize the truck or know the owner, you can call the police department. Officers need to speak with the owner of the truck regarding an ongoing case. Police did not say what the case is regarding.

The truck is an older model black Nissan with a white topper.

You can call the Benton Police Department at 270-527-3126 or Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.