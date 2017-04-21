Mayor to host neighborhood meeting over proposed zoning change for Pecan Drive property

After some neighbors have voiced concerns about a nursing facility that may be built along the Paducah street where they live, the mayor is hosting a neighborhood meeting to discuss it.

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless will host the public meeting for people who live in the Pecan Drive neighborhood from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24 in the fellowship hall of Heartland worship Center at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive.

There, Pecan Drive neighbors can give their input about the proposal to rezone a roughly 18-acre property at 4231 Pecan Drive from a low density residential zone to a high density residential zone. CDB Service Finance requested the zoning change so the property can be used for a skilled nursing facility.

The zoning change was introduced during the the April 11 meeting of the The Paducah Board of Commissioners. The board is scheduled to vote on the ordinance on the first reading on April 18, and members are scheduled to make a final vote on whether to adopt the zoning change on Aug. 25.