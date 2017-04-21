Ligon's attorneys place blame on Lourdes hospital for July 2016 shootings

Martha Ligon’s attorneys, William McGee and Ryan Yates, blame Lourdes hospital for her husband’s murder and the attempted murder of four others in shootings she is accused of committing in July of last year.

A state psychiatrist says Ligon was legally insane at the time of the shootings in Carlisle County in July 2016.

Attorneys cite the 14th Amendment, claiming her rights were violated.

In their motion to dismiss, the attorneys argue an expert says the shootings happened because of untreated psychosis.

The motion indicates a social worker was trying to get a medical warrant on Ligon. That would have forced her to get treatment for a mental problem, under the Kentucky Mental Health Act. Because the social worker could never prove a history of violent behavior, the warrant was never obtained.

There was history of violent behavior, however, according to Ligon’s attorneys. They say less than three months before the shootings, Ligon went to the emergency room at Lourdes. They have the hospital report, and they say those records claim Ligon was aggressive. At one point, their argument says, Ligon even said, “You’re going to die. They’re going to kill us all.”

That report was not filed with the McCracken County Court Clerk's Office until six months after the shooting. The social worker believes if it had been filed, Ligon would have gotten treatment.

The second issue Ligon’s defense takes with Lourdes is her plan of care. After her emergency room visit, a physician signed a form that added language that Ligon could not have a gun. The social worker claims he was never aware of that stipulation, and so he could not rightfully take her guns away.

Ligon’s attorneys interviewed the records supervisor at Lourdes in December. She told them the paperwork was filed after Ligon’s ER visit. But the court clerk said in an affidavit that it was actually filed the day after that supervisor’s interview.

Shane Courtney was shot in the shoulder July 1. He’s the man investigators say Ligon shot after she shot her husband. He said in an affidavit, “It is obvious Martha Ligon’s untreated psychosis should have been addressed by Lourdes hospital. I am further asking the court to commit Martha Ligon to a mental institution for as long as possible under the law for treatment, not punishment. This is something that is extremely hard for me to say under the circumstances, but it is the right thing to do.”

The same psychiatrist that who said Ligon was legally insane at the time of the shooting believes, now that Ligon is being treated, she is fit to stand trial. A hearing on the dismissal motion is scheduled for April 28.

A spokesperson at Lourdes hospital tells me they will not be commenting on these claims.

