Ex-Kentucky district judge charged with human trafficking

A former northern Kentucky district court judge has been charged with human trafficking and unlawful transaction with a minor.



Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office said in a news release Friday that 70-year-old Timothy Nolan of California, Kentucky, was arraigned Friday in Boone County District Court by Special Campbell County District Judge Elizabeth Chandler. She placed Nolan on an ankle monitor and set a preliminary hearing for May 5.



Nolan is a former Campbell County District Court judge. He was charged with human trafficking and first- and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.



A call to Nolan Friday afternoon wasn't immediately returned.

