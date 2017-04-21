New photo exhibit shows history of Carbondale, Illinois

The city of Carbondale has changed a lot in the past 60 years. If you want to see just how much, you can check out an exhibit at the Carbondale Civic Center displaying photos of the city taken in the 1960s by former photojournalist Tom Davis.

"I think the 60s were an era in Carbondale that was very, very interesting, and I just liked it, " said Davis.

Davis worked as a photojournalist for The Southern Illinoisan. His job regularly put him on the front lines of history in Carbondale, including the Vietnam war protest.

"When the bottles were breaking and the tear gas blew out, I had enough sense to run, but not before I got the pictures," said Davis.

If you look closely in some of Davis photos, you might be able to recognize some of the buildings still in use today.

Carbondale Community Arts is the exhibit's sponsor. Program Coordinator Stephanie Dukat said she thinks it's important to preserve that history.

"The history is definitely an important part of our past and our future," said Dukat.

The exhibit will be up for the rest of the month.

Carbondale Community Arts is hosting an artist talk with Davis at 5 p.m. on May 12 at at the Carbondale Civic Center.