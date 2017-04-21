Woman injured in wreck on Old Mayfield Road

A woman was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon at the intersection of Old Mayfield Road and Bleich Road, deputies say.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says 26-year-old Troy Cowart of Benton, Kentucky, told deputies he was headed east on Bleich Road when he tried to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Old Mayfield Road. The road was wet from rain, and Cowart's truck slid into the intersection.

Once the truck slid into the intersection, a van headed north on Old Mayfield road hit the driver's side of the truck. The driver of the van, 37-year-old Kim Dixon of Paducah, Kentucky, was taken to Lourdes hospital for treatment of injuries deputies say were not incapacitating.

Deputies say they were assisted at the scene of the crash by fire fighters from Lone Oak and Hendron and responders with Mercy Regional EMS.