Rizzo's HR rallies Cubs to 6-5 win over Reds in 11 innings

Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.



The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.



Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs' third homer of the game.



Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.



Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances.

