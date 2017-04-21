Cards' Wainwright has HR, 4 RBIs in first win of season

Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Friday night.



Wainwright ripped a two-run homer into the second deck in left field off Wily Peralta (3-1) to put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the third. He drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1.



Wainwright (1-3) had struggled on the mound this season but showed better command against the Brewers. He gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, recording a season-high nine strikeouts without walking a batter.



Peralta has struggled against the Cardinals. He gave up nine hits and six runs in four innings, failing to strike out a batter for the first time in 20 starts dating to May 2016. Peralta is 0-8 in his last 10 starts against the Cardinals.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.