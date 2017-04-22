ISP on the lookout for texting drivers during first Illinois Distracted Driving Week

Illinois State Police District 22 Interim Commander Lieutenant Michael Alvey has announced the district will participate in the first ever Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week from April 24 through 28.

In the weeklong event, state troopers will pay special attention to distracted driving laws, which have now been in effect in the state for seven years.

ISP says drivers need to be aware of the laws and obey them —not just to avoid a ticket, but to avoid injury or death in a car crash.

The use of cell phones in vehicles driving in school or construction zones is prohibited for all drivers in Illinois, regardless of age. Using any kind of electronic device, to text, email, or send any other electronic messages or any other online activity while driving is also prohibited.

Violating Illinois’ texting law can be expensive. A first violation carries a fine of $120, and that can increase after multiple violations or when a violation occurs in a work or school zone.

ISP says distracted driving is a nationwide epidemic. The agency says driver inattention is a factor in more than 1 million crashes annually, resulting in serious injuries, deaths, and an economic impact that the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says is almost $40 billion a year.

You may think you can multitask while driving, but ISP says driving in and of itself actually requires multitasking, without added distractions. The agency says when driving, you are calculating the distances, and monitoring the activities of all other drivers and obstacles around you.

That's a lot to think about, without also trying to send a text at the same time.