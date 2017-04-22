Authorities drop 33 cases against pipeline protesters

Authorities have dropped 33 cases stemming from arrests of protesters against the Dakota Access crude oil pipeline.

The Bismarck Tribune reports prosecutors and judges last month dismissed 33 misdemeanor cases, while another 14 cases were resolved by guilty pleas that month.

Most of the cases dropped last month related to criminal trespass charges from the late summer and fall.

Prosecutors struggled to prove those charges before Judge Allan Schmalenberger, who ruled in several cases that prosecutors had not met their burden of proving that protesters were given proper notice that they were on private land.

Protesters staged months of demonstrations to try to stop the four-state pipeline, saying it will pollute water and damage Native American sacred sites. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners says the line is safe.