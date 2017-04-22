Spring clean up day helps families dump their junk for free

The City of Paducah and McCracken County collaborated Saturday to allow people to dump their junk free of charge. It's all part of their annual Spring Clean Up Day. Crews at the Republic Services transfer station in Paducah spent the day sorting through trash. They recycled what they could, such as tires and electronics, and disposed the rest. Crews also helped families by getting rid of hazardous waste.

Solid Waste Supervisor Will Shelby says it's shocking to see how much clutter people have collected.

"I mean, we get mountains of tires," says Shelby. "I think it's good for the community. Everybody looks forward to it, you know. They have things that they want to throw away and some people can't afford to come to this place on a normal day to throw it away."

This year, Nicolas Reyes brought his kids with him. He says he wants them to understand what happens to the trash they throw away and meet the people who help keep our community clean.

"I do want them to see the process of how important this work is," says Reyes. "That's the reason why our streets look the way they look and our public spaces look the way they look."

Shelby says 765 vehicles, many with trailers, took part in Saturday's event.