AQS QuiltWeek: judges spend 20 hours critiquing 400 quilts

It's that time of year again. The American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek kicks off on Wednesday but the competition for best of show and other categories has already started.

Katie Pasquini Masopust is one of three judges at this year's event.

"To get into this show, you have to have a pretty superior quilt," says Pasquini Masopust. "To get an award in this show, every inch of it has to be perfect. It's a very big deal and there is a lot of pressure. So we take our time and consider carefully each quilt."

Pasquini Masopust says they're judging around 400, but only one gets the title of best of show and $20,000. She says they'll spend at least 20 hours critiquing and judging all of them.

"Sometimes it gets to a point where's there's two equally beautiful quilts and we have to find something that makes one of them better," says Pasquini Masopust.

That's why Pasquini Masopust says every stitch counts.

"That's the hard part when you think of that person getting their critique back and they didn't win," says Pasquini Masopust. "It's very heartbreaking."

The judging will wrap up Sunday night. The winners will be announced on Tuesday.

