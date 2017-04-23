Robinson Perfect In Senior Day Win

Mason Robinson tossed the first perfect game in Murray State history Sunday, as the Racer softball team topped Belmont 8-0 in six innings on Senior Day at Racer Field in Murray, Kentucky. The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was postponed to a date and time to be announced later due to persistent rain.



Robinson retired each of the 18 batters she faced in the game and finished the six-inning contest with a strikeout. She also helped out her own cause in the field by assisting on five putouts.



Robinson’s feat Sunday marks the first perfect game in MSU history and is only the third no-hitter since the program’s inception in 2010. In addition, the win in the game gave Robinson 20 on the year, tying her with CheyAnne Gaskey from 2015 for most wins in a season.



Offensively, Jessica Twaddle got things going for Murray State in the first with a home run on the first pitch she saw to give MSU an early 2-0 lead. The two RBIs on the play sent Twaddle past Alexa Becker on Murray State’s career RBI list with 133 total.



Mallory Young added to the lead in the second when she doubled to the wall to score Cayla Levins. Taylor Odom executed a squeeze bunt in the fourth that allowed Kaylee Ranburger to score, while Jocelynn Rodgers had a sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Brenna Finck to make it 5-0.



In the seventh, Rodgers drove in two more runs on a triple, while Odom ended the game via the eight-run rule with a single through the left side that scored Rodgers. Twaddle led MSU at the plate in the game by going 2-for-4, while Brenna Finck scored a career-high three runs.



Murray State returns to OVC action Tuesday when its hosts a doubleheader with Tennessee State at 4 p.m.

##Racer Athletics##