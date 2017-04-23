Racers Slug Past SEMO in Second Game of Doubleheader

Murray State jumped out to an early lead Sunday afternoon with seven runs in the first two innings and 10 through four complete in the second game of a doubleheader at Reagan Field against Southeast Missouri, winning game two 11-1. The Racers failed to make a late comeback in the first game of the day, losing 4-3.



Brandon Gutzler started things off in the bottom of the first in game two with an RBI single to left field. The next batter, Tyler Lawrence then hit his sixth home run of the season over the left field fence and MSU (18-21, 8-10 OVC) had an early 3-0 lead.



In the second, an Adam Bauer RBI single got things going for the Racers and was immediately followed by a Gutzler three-run homer to deep left center. It was Gutzler’s ninth long ball of the year, which ties him with Ryan Perkins for the team lead.



After an hour and a half rain delay, the second of the series, MSU got back to work with a two-run double down the left field line from Bauer, scoring Aaron Bence and Jaron Robinson to make it 9-0 before Jack Hranec capped off the scoring in the inning with an RBI single to right center made the score 10-0. In the fifth, Kipp Moore belted his fifth homer of the year to cap off the scoring on the day for the Racers.



Bauer, Gutzler, Moore and Robinson all had two-hit games in the win while Bence, Bauer, Gutzler and Moore also scored a pair of runs each in the game two victory.



Luke Brown got his first career win in his first career start on the mound as he pitched five scoreless innings. Brown allowed just two hits and struck-out a career-best five batters in the win. Tyler Horsley and Trevor McMurray made appearances out of the MSU bullpen in the contest.



In game two, the Redhawks (21-17, 11-10 OVC) were able to jump out to an early lead with a run in both the first and second innings, before making the score 4-0 with a two-run top of the fourth. MSU tried clawing its way back as Gutzler delivered a two-RBI single to left in the eighth inning made it 4-2. In the ninth, Bence got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded which brought home Hranec. However, SEMO was able to shut the door in the next at-bat with a strikeout to end the Racer threat.



Austin Dubsky took the loss on the mound as he pitched four solid innings and allowed three earned runs off six hits. John Lollar pitched the remaining five innings and allowed no runs off seven hits while striking out a career-high nine batters.



MSU returns to action with a pair of midweek contests this week against Evansville. The Racers will host the Purple Aces Tuesday evening in Paducah at Brooks Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday MSU will make the trip to Evansville for another 6 p.m., contest.

