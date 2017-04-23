Canaan scores 13, but Celtics beat Bulls 104-95 to tie series

Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-95 on Sunday to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-all.



Boston blew a 20-point lead, but Thomas keyed a third-quarter run that put the Celtics back on top after Chicago briefly went ahead.



Gerald Green made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the top-seeded Celtics return the favor in Chicago after dropping the first two games at home. Al Horford added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Murray State alum Isaiah Canaan made is postseason debut for the Bulls scoring 13 points in 25 minutes of play.



Game 5 is Wednesday in Boston.



Jimmy Butler carried the Bulls with 33 points and nine assists.

