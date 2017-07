Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will start night paving along KY 121 in Murray this week.



It's part of the KY 121 Reconstruction Project. It runs from the US 641 intersection at mile point 14.075 extending northward along KY 121 to the Coldwater Road intersection at mile marker 15.



Night paving should be down from about 9:00 p.m. to about 5:00 a.m. each night. It should take about 8 working days to complete.