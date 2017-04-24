Recall: Hash browns with golf ball pieces pulled

Some frozen hash browns are being recalled from stores in nine states because the potatoes may have pieces of golf balls in them.



McCain Foods USA says the golf balls were apparently "inadvertently harvested" along with the potatoes and chopped up.



The company is recalling two pounds bags of Harris Teeter brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

It's also pulling Roundy's brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns from stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.