Water system repairs to block portion of road in Cape Girardeau, - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Water system repairs to block portion of road in Cape Girardeau, MO

Posted: Updated:
Cape Girardeau, MO -

Water system repairs will block a portion of a road in Cape Girardeau, Missouri starting Monday.

The city says the outside lanes of Mt. Auburn Road will be closed between Themis Street and Wisteria Drive staring at 8:00 a.m. on Monday.

Traffic will be directed to the two inside lanes.

Work is expected to take about three days.

Powered by Frankly