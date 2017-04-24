Reconstruction to begin this week on McCracken County road

Traffic will be blocked on a portion of a road in McCracken County starting Monday.



Crews will begin extensive reconstruction work on Maxon Road between US 60 and KY 305.



Starting Monday, through traffic between KY 305 and Harris Road will be blocked.



Through traffic between US 60 and Harris Road will be allowed at this time.



Residents and drivers in the area should expect delays and may have to find alternative routes.



Varying traffic limitations will be in place until the project is completed in the fall of 2018.