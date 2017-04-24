Pecan Drive neighborhood residents encouraged to attend rezoning meeting

Residents who live in the Pecan Drive neighborhood of Paducah are encouraged to attend a meeting being held Monday night.



Mayor Brandi Harless is hosting the meeting from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the Heartland Worship Center at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive.



She will be asking for neighborhood input on rezoning property at 4231 Pecan Drive from a R-1 (Low Density Residential Zone) to a R-4 (High Density Residential Zone).



CBD Service Finance, LLC wants to rezone the property so they can build a skilled nursing facility.