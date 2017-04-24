Six things to know - 4/24/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The former Tennessee teacher who disappeared with a teen student is expected in court today. 50-year-old Tad Cummins was arrested in northern California Thursday in a remote cabin after a nationwide manhunt. Cummins faces federal charges.



You can give your thoughts about plans to rezone a portion of Pecan Drive in Paducah. City leaders are proposing rezoning some property on Pecan Drive to build a skilled nursing home. Mayor Brandi Harless will host a public meeting for people who live in the area. The meeting is tonight from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at the Heartland Worship Center on Alben Barkley Drive.



The last changes to the gas tax bill in Tennessee are expected today. The state house will have its final vote and then send it to Governor Bill Haslam to sign into law. It raises gas taxes, but cuts sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturing, and tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.



The man hoping to be Tennessee's next governor starts his campaign today. Bill Lee is the chairman of Lee Company in middle Tennessee. It is a plumbing, electrical, and HVAC company. He is the second Republican campaigning to be the Tennessee governor.



Reconstruction work will start on Maxon Road in McCracken County today. This is happening between US 60 and KY 305. You should expect delays. You also may be required to take a different route.



There will be night time paving along the KY 121 reconstruction project in Murray. It will be happening from Lowes Drive to North 12th Street. Crews will be in the area from 9:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. The work is expected to take eight days.