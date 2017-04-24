Some jalapeno flavored Frito-Lay chips being recalled

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling some Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.
So far there has been no report of illness.
The company is recalling the following products:
No other flavors of Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie's potato chips are being recalled.
If you have one of the products recalled you are asked not to eat it. You can click here for reimbursement.
