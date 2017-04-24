Inspired by own family, Kentucky gov. tackles foster system

Kentucky Senate democrats are still waiting to hear back from Sen. Julian Carroll after the Senate Democratic Caucus voted Sunday to remove him from office, according to multiple news outlets.More
A Kentucky ethics commission has unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.More
Local officials are reconsidering the value of a home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin purchased from a friend and campaign donor.More
A Kentucky ethics commission says the Democratic attorney general should not investigate the state's Republican governor if the AG intends to challenge him for re-election.More
Kentucky's Republican governor has signed an order to close a $152.2 million hole in the state's budget.More
An area summer camp for limb-different children is encouraging kids from across the country to rise up against adversity and achieve their goals.More
The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.More
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.More
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.More
Many children who are abused don't even realize it, according to Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah. The group plans to use a $16,000 grant to educate more kids in our area in an effort to prevent abuse from happening to them.More
