BBB offering advice for those wanting to buy last minute Kentucky Derby tickets

The Better Business Bureau is warning last minute Kentucky Oaks and Derby ticket buyers to be on the lookout for scammers.



If you are buying those last minute tickets here is what they advise you do:

Check out the business.

- You can look up the business on the BBB website, and see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers by clicking here.



Consider the source.

- Are you buying the tickets through an accredited reseller or a ticket scalper? If you are buying from an auction site, check to see if the site has any guarantees. Sites like Carigslist offer great deals but no guarantees.



Payment methods.

- Use a credit card when possible. Most credit cards offer buyer protection and allow you to dispute a charge. You are urged to stay away from sellers who want you to pay by wiring money or by purchasing prepaid gift or debit cards.



If you think you have purchase counterfeit tickets, you are urged to report it to the National Association of Ticket Brokers hotline at 630-510-4594.



The Kentucky Oaks and Derby are being held May 5 and May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

